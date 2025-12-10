Civil Society Demands End to Impunity on Human Rights Violations

Civil society organisations have marked the International Day of Human Rights with a powerful joint statement urging authorities to halt the erosion of fundamental freedoms and recommit to constitutional obligations.

The groups, united under the theme “Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials,” said human rights must be seen not as lofty ideals but as the bedrock of a just and dignified society.

The commemoration comes 77 years after the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, whose promise that all people are “born free and equal in dignity and rights” remains central to their appeal.

In their statement, the organisations expressed deep concern over what they describe as a rapidly shrinking civic space in Zimbabwe where dissent is increasingly criminalised and rights to assembly, association and expression are under strain.

They paid tribute to human rights defenders particularly women, young people and persons with disabilities who continue to demand justice despite mounting pressures.

The groups highlighted ongoing challenges affecting communities across the country including what they termed a “persistent culture of impunity” shielding perpetrators of violations.

They cited 44 853 recorded rights violations in 2025 affecting women, men and persons with disabilities with no accountability for the majority of cases.

They also raised alarms over gender inequalities, economic hardship, and legislative efforts that risk undermining civic work.

While the government denies the existence of repressive laws, the groups pointed to provisions in statutes such as the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act which have been criticised by legal experts for restricting civic engagement.

Despite these obstacles, the organisations celebrated gains made through community-led mobilisation, legal support for survivors of abuses, digital activism and citizen monitoring initiatives.

They said such collective action demonstrated the public’s enduring commitment to justice and democratic rights.

As part of their renewed commitments, the coalition pledged to defend civic space, promote gender equality, strengthen local leadership, advance inclusive justice and deepen partnerships with independent commissions and authorities to safeguard citizens’ rights.

They called on the government to uphold constitutional and international human rights standards, ensure accountability for violations and promote peaceful political processes that reflect the will of the people.

They also urged regional and global bodies including SADC, the African Union and the United Nations — to stand with Zimbabweans in their push for a more equitable society.

“The defence of human rights begins with each one of us. Today, we remember those who have suffered, honour those who continue to fight, and reaffirm that human rights are universal, indivisible, and non-negotiable,” read the statement

The statement was endorsed by 11 organisations including the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), (Chinhoyi, Mutare, Masvingo), Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD), Masakhaneni Project Trust (MPT), Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR), Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) and the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).