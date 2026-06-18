Man in Court Over US$1.2 Million Dagga Haul

By Judith Nyuke

A suspected drug dealer appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of smuggling a tonne of dagga, worth US$1.2 million, from South Africa into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border Post.

Moses Chauke (50) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Francis Mapfumo charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

​The matter was remanded to 19 June.

​

The State alleges that on 1 June 2026, Chauke smuggled 1 094.20 kilograms (one tonne) of compressed dagga from South Africa into Zimbabwe through an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River on the eastern side of the Beitbridge Border Post.

​After successfully bringing the contraband into the country, he allegedly coordinated its transportation to Harare.

​On the same date, he reportedly loaded the contraband into a 30-tonne haulage truck.

The truck, which was carrying a metal container concealing the dagga, was being driven by Thapson Ndou and was destined for Harare.

​Acting on information received on the same day regarding Chauke’s conduct, police reportedly intercepted the truck at LIGI Restaurant Truck Stop, opposite Swift Company in Southerton, Harare. Police conducted a search which led to the recovery of the aforementioned quantity of dagga.

​On 2 June 2026, the recovered dagga was weighed at the Zimpost Harare Main Post Office and was found to have a total mass of 1 094.20 kilograms. The recovered dagga has an estimated street value of US$1 200 000.