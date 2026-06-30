Zanu PF Manicaland Province Deploys 50 Buses to Repatriate Zimbabweans Fleeing SA Unrest

Zanu PF says it has mobilised 50 buses and logistical support to transport Zimbabweans returning from South Africa as thousands flee the country ahead of anti-immigration protests that have raised fears of widespread xenophobic violence.

The initiative, announced by Zanu PF Central Committee member and Special Presidential Adviser Paul Tungwarara, follows a resolution by the party’s Manicaland provincial leadership to assist Zimbabweans wishing to return home.

“In alignment with President ED Mnangagwa’s profound philosophy, ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo,’ the Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Leadership convened and resolved that it is our collective civic duty to facilitate the seamless repatriation of our compatriots currently residing in South Africa who wish to return home.

“To give effect to this resolution, we have mobilized a fleet of 50 buses to transport our fellow citizens from the border, complemented by comprehensive logistical support to ensure their journey is comfortable and dignified,” Tungwarara said in a social media statement.

Tungwarara said the party had also arranged meals for returnees.

“Furthermore, as part of our hospitality, we will be providing complimentary meals courtesy of Chicken Slice to our returning compatriots,” Tungwarara said.

Calling for national unity, he added: “This moment calls for national solidarity as we welcome our brothers and sisters back to Zimbabwe.

“It is a testament to the enduring spirit of Ubuntu… we remain, unequivocally, each other’s keeper,” said Tungwarara.

The announcement comes as thousands of foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, Ghananians, Mozambicans and Malawians, have been leaving South Africa ahead of nationwide demonstrations organised by the anti-illegal immigration movement March and March and allied civic groups.

The movement has demanded stricter enforcement of immigration laws and the deportation of undocumented migrants, setting June 30 as a symbolic deadline for foreigners living in South Africa illegally to leave the country.

Organisers have repeatedly insisted their campaign is directed at illegal immigration rather than foreign nationals generally and have pledged that the protests would be peaceful.

However, South African authorities have mounted an extensive security operation amid fears that the demonstrations could trigger violence similar to previous outbreaks of xenophobic unrest.

Police and soldiers have been deployed across several provinces, while the government has warned that it will not tolerate vigilantism or attacks on migrants.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged public concerns over illegal immigration but condemned intimidation and violence, warning that the rule of law must prevail.

The protests have already prompted a humanitarian exodus.

Reuters reported that many migrants abandoned their homes and jobs after receiving threats, while others were evicted by landlords fearful of attacks on their properties.

Although the campaign targets undocumented migrants, documented foreign nationals have also reported intimidation and harassment.

The South African government has disputed claims commonly advanced by anti-immigration activists that migrants are primarily responsible for unemployment and crime.

According to official data and research cited by Reuters, migrants account for just over four percent of South Africa’s population, while analysts attribute rising anti-immigrant sentiment largely to high unemployment, weak economic growth and longstanding governance challenges rather than immigration alone.

Zimbabwe is among several African countries that have stepped up efforts to assist nationals seeking to leave South Africa as uncertainty surrounding the demonstrations continues.