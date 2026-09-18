Barking Dogs Shake Goromonzi as Residents Demand Urgent Action

By Judith Nyuke

​Residents in Goromonzi have written a letter of complaint to the Chief Executive Officer of the Goromonzi Rural District Council demanding the removal of roughly 463 barking and whining dogs belonging to a local organization, Friends Animal Foundation (FAF), from their neighborhood.

​One affected resident, Christopher Muyeye—a direct neighbor of FAF—stated through his legal counsel, Machaya and Associates, in a letter dated September 17, 2026 that the facility is operating unlawfully within a residential zone and causing severe noise pollution.

​”This letter serves to register a complaint of noise pollution caused by many dogs being kept at number 18 Gardiner, Goromonzi. The dogs, which were last known to number four hundred and sixty-three (463) in August 2026, are kept by an organization which goes by the name Friends Animal Foundation (FAF),” the letter reads.

​According to the complaint, residents initially tolerated the continuous barking believing the animals were only in temporary transit.

However, persistent noise prompted an August 14, 2026 meeting where FAF representatives admitted to relocating the animals without neighbors’ consent, conceded the noise could not be fully eliminated and acknowledged having no contingency plan other than euthanasia while promising follow-up feedback.

​”Despite a promise made during the meeting by owners of FAF to give feedback to the residents on the way forward, nothing has materialized to date. It is against this background that the residents were left with no option, prompting our client to reach out to you with this complaint and a plea for assistance in having the dogs removed from number 18 Gardiner, Goromonzi,” the letter continues.

​Machaya and Associates noted that the continuous, unpredictable barking deprives their client and his guests of sleep, study, and peaceful enjoyment of their property.

They emphasized that the location remains a residential zoning area without council approval for commercial animal housing or keeping such a large number of dogs.

​”May you urgently attend to the matter as it is causing untold suffering and restlessness to our client, especially during the night when he is supposed to be sleeping. The barking and whining noise is heard by residents staying as far as two (2) kilometers from the property. Our client has decided to speak out first as he lives closest to the facility, and his right to a peaceful environment is trampled upon every day.

​”We will greatly appreciate receiving feedback from you on the proposed way forward within seven (7) days from receipt of this letter. Should you fail to respond as stipulated, our client will be forced to take Council to court on an urgent basis seeking a compelling order,” the letter concluded.