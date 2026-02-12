Bogus Presidential Guard Nabbed in Army Recruitment Scam

​By Judith Nyuke

A 39-year-old man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing fraud charges after he allegedly masqueraded as a soldier stationed at the State House hired to intimidate defaulting tenants in Mbare while also swindling aspiring recruits by claiming he could facilitate their entry into the Zimbabwe National Army.

Cornelleous Nduna appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

He was remanded to 17 February pending his bail application.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that on 9 February 2026, Osward Musonza sought out Nduna after being told he was a State House soldier who could assist in evicting tenants from his Mbare property.

​Acting on this tip, Musonza contacted Nduna who reportedly introduced himself as a member of the Presidential Guard.

Nduna then accompanied Musonza to the house and intimidated the tenants into vacating.

Later, while still with Musonza, Nduna reportedly overheard a conversation regarding a visit to Stadmore Chodzova’s homestead in Goromonzi.

​Nduna accompanied Musonza to Goromonzi where he reportedly claimed he could facilitate the recruitment of soldiers specifically candidates without “O” Levels due to his State House connections. He demanded a US$30 processing fee per candidate.

Upon arrival at the Chodzova homestead, Nduna repeated these claims to Chodzova requesting US$50 to recruit his son, Kudzanayi. Chodzova provided US$20 and his son’s particulars.

​On the return trip to Harare, Musonza also gave Nduna US$30 and the particulars for his own child, Tichaona Wilbert Musonza. However, after Chodzova consulted his younger brother, he realised he had been duped.

A sting operation was arranged in the Harare CBD where Nduna was lured to collect the remaining US$30 and an ID card. He was arrested on the spot by Military Police.

Investigations subsequently revealed that Nduna is not a soldier but a conman masquerading as one.