BAZ Warns Online Broadcasters Over Ethical Violations

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has expressed concern over a surge in internet-based broadcasting platforms accused of flouting national broadcasting laws.

In a statement, the regulator said a number of online broadcasters have been disseminating unverified, harmful or offensive content in clear violation of the country’s legal framework for media conduct.

“These incidents, involving unverified, harmful or offensive material, represent a blatant disregard for the guidelines provided in the nation’s broadcasting laws,” the authority said.

BAZ pointed to breaches of several key statutes, including the Broadcasting Services Act, the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for Broadcasters.

These instruments are designed to uphold professional standards and ethical broadcasting in Zimbabwe.

While acknowledging that freedom of expression and media freedoms are enshrined in the Constitution, BAZ said such liberties must be exercised “responsibly and reasonably, with due regard for the rights and freedoms of others.”

The authority further warned it would not hesitate to take action.

“We will continue to monitor both traditional and digital media and shall not hesitate to decisively enforce the existing laws to protect the integrity of Zimbabwe’s media space,” the statement said.

BAZ also reiterated that broadcasting platforms, whether licensed or operating in digital spaces must not become conduits for “lawlessness, misinformation or the erosion of core national values.”

In a move seen as a signal to the growing number of independent online broadcasters, BAZ urged all content producers to familiarise themselves with the national Code of Conduct and ensure their content aligns with legal standards.