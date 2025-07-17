CSO Champions Inclusive Restoration of Dandavare Wetland in Buhera

Community Water Alliance (CWA) has intensified efforts to restore the Dandavare Wetland, located in Makumbe Village, Ward 5 of Buhera District, Manicaland Province.

The wetland had been degraded due to encroachments by nearby villagers seeking to exploit its resources for personal benefit—actions that threatened the ecological integrity and collective well-being of the broader community.

The renewed restoration initiative comes on the heels of a successful High Court ruling in favor of local traditional leaders who challenged the occupation of the wetland by more than 50 settlers from surrounding villages.

Despite this legal victory, CWA has emphasised that its intervention will not be confrontational but instead rooted in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

“We want to offer the illegal settlers viable alternatives for settlement and livelihood support from a peacebuilding and development standpoint. We will engage all stakeholders in mapping a sustainable path forward that respects the rights of all involved and integrates local knowledge systems,” said Hardlife Mudzingwa, CWA’s National Coordinator.

As part of the restoration plan, CWA is developing an Environmental Management Plan informed by extensive community consultations, including Village Assembly meetings, community-based planning sessions, and key stakeholder interviews.

Alongside this, a documentary is being produced to capture the current state of the wetland and outline the proposed roadmap for restoration.

This will be shared with policymakers and stakeholders at both local and national levels to galvanize support and inform decision-making.

Village Head Abhia Makumbe, of the Sinyoro totem, welcomed the intervention.

“This wetland used to sustain our livelihoods even in times of drought, providing year-round water for our livestock and crops. It was also a cultural shrine and a unifying symbol for our community,” he said.

Makumbe blamed the degradation on abuse of office by some politicians and senior traditional leaders who allegedly facilitated unauthorized settlements.

He also raised concerns over the spread of invasive species such as gum trees, which have disrupted the wetland’s ecosystems and depleted water sources.

CWA has further identified challenges such as eutrophication, biodiversity loss, altered water flow, and the disruption of natural hydrological cycles as key concerns that must be addressed.

The Dandavare initiative forms part of CWA’s broader national campaign to promote the protection of wetlands under frameworks such as the Ramsar Convention, reinforcing the conservation of these critical ecosystems.