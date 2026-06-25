Experts Call for Responsible AI Use

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Technology experts have urged young people and organisations to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly, warning that while the technology offers significant opportunities for innovation and development, it also carries risks if misused.

The call was made during an Artificial Intelligence Career Fair and Symposium hosted by Gateway High School in partnership with Zimpapers where students were introduced to emerging technologies and potential career pathways in the digital economy.

Speaking at the event, information and communication technology expert Engineer Gamuchirai Muchanya said AI was already transforming industries ranging from agriculture to weather forecasting, but cautioned that safeguards were needed to prevent abuse.

“We are all used to people talking about the good of AI. People are now predicting the rainfall that we are going to get this year using AI. We are already using AI, but have we also considered that AI can be used in a bad way? It can be destructive,” said Muchanya.

She stressed the importance of cybersecurity as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life and business operations.

“As we all know AI is there, it’s good, but it needs to be protected. When you use the internet, it is very critical for you to be protected,” she said.

Muchanya explained that technology company Dandemutande’s work is centred on four key areas — cloud and data governance, resilient connectivity, cybersecurity, and AI and emerging technologies — which she said are helping drive Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.

The symposium also focused on preparing students for a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Gateway High School Deputy Head Maggie Gotora said educational institutions had a responsibility to equip learners with skills and knowledge that extend beyond the classroom.

“We have a responsibility to prepare our learners not merely for examinations, but for the world that they will inherit and that they will help to shape,” she said.

Gotora said events such as the AI symposium played a crucial role in exposing students to current technological trends and future employment opportunities.

“These symposiums are vital because they expose our learners to current developments and future opportunities in a rapidly changing world. Events such as this are geared towards equipping our learners for the future,” she said.

She encouraged students to engage with industry professionals and use the platform to gain insights into emerging careers.

“Today is an opportunity for you to ask questions, explore possibilities and discover pathways that may influence your future careers,” she said.

Gotora noted that artificial intelligence was no longer a concept confined to science fiction but had become an integral part of modern life.

“We are living in a time of unprecedented technological advancement. Artificial intelligence is no longer something that we hear about in science fiction, but it is actually something that is already transforming the way we learn, the way we communicate, the way we conduct business, how healthcare is provided for, and it is also influencing how we are solving complex problems,” she said.

The event brought together students, educators and technology professionals to discuss the growing role of AI in society and the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

As Zimbabwe continues to embrace technological innovation, experts say balancing the benefits of AI with responsible use and strong cybersecurity measures will be key to maximising its potential while minimising risks.