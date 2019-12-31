Behaviour Change Essential To Curbing Deaths On Zimbabwe Roads

The wrench and twisted wreck was, in itself, shocking enough, a Harare bound vehicle side swept a haulage truck flipping over, tearing off the roof leaving hapless passengers on the ground with some trapped in the wreckage.

By Elia Ntali

A series of accidents occurred in 2019 leaving hundreds of people dead with scores sustaining injuries. Fatal accidents continue to shock the nation underscoring the serious issue of traffic safety.

According to the Traffic safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) about 15000 are injured on Zimbabwe’s roads and more than 2000 people die every year in traffic accidents on the country’s roads. The number could double if nothing is done now to stop the carnage.

The majority of road accidents on our roads are preventable. Poor road safety culture and failure to strictly enforce traffic rules are chiefly to blame for the high accident casualty rate.

Statistics from TSCZ indicates that from January to December 2018 a total of 52,054 crashes occurred with 1,517 being fatal. 1,986 deaths were recorded whilst 11,924 people were injured. The total cost of is US$406 million annually.

World Health Organisation figures reveal that 90 per cent of the road fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries and those in the prime productive age groups have been victims.

A number of stakeholders who spoke to 263chat urged all road users to reprimand and report those who disregard rules especially when they are on the wheel.

“Human life is important, therefore drivers must abide to road rules. Why would they over speed yet they know our roads are in bad shape as well as knowing that they are carrying human beings? Passengers should reprimand those who disobey road rules.” asked Talent Musaigwa, a bus driver.

The festive season is a period where Zimbabweans both locally and abroad take time off their busy schedule to visit their kin in the village often with all kinds of vehicles to make a mark on friends and relatives in the village.

“We have taken our time off a busy schedule in order to be with relatives and friends in the rural areas. We look forward to a safe journey as we board our bus to Mwenezi” said Tariro Chigara a passenger

Even those without experience of driving long distances take to the steering. Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are doing a commendable job to reduce accidents on the country’s roads.

A Church Pastor with Hope for Life Ministries, Collen Dzumbunu said passengers have a role to play in order for drivers to obey road rules.

“Passengers have a role to play in averting road carnage. Often times it is said they should report any wrong doing by drivers, it is not enough to just report them but they should reprimand them when there is an anomaly” said Pastor Dzumbunu

TSCZ revealed that out of 147 road accidents only four drivers had undergone the Defensive Driving Course (DDC). However, there are some who disregard the law by taking to the wheel without drivers’ licenses and they brag about it.

According to one transport operator Thabani Nhlopo, the challenge comes with those who give vehicles to unlicensed drivers.

“Transport operators should desist from this culture of employing someone without proper documentation. We see many without drivers’ licenses and they are mandated with driving public vehicles. I think that is one attitude that we are facing as a country” said Nhlopo “one might have the proper papers but are they of the correct age to drive public transport? There is need for the law to take its course; we will continue losing precious lives if this is not abated”

Nhlopo added that vehicle maintenance is another area where transport operators overlook as they do no give precedence to the vehicle that brings food on the table.

“Transport operators need not to make short cuts in maintaining vehicles. There is need for proper vehicle service with qualified personal. Most of them are just after money and they continue to use worn out spare parts which puts road users including their employees at risk” he said.

Social commentator Artwell Chikaka said “All road users must adhere to what they are supposed to do when they are on the roads, it is not good when people die on the roads. Why would drivers compete on the roads when their buses are full to capacity and why would small vehicle compete with haulage trucks on the roads, it is time to change our behaviour when driving”

A sound road safety management in Zimbabwe can be achieved only if we could change our road culture. Attitude change like observing road rules, proper vehicle maintenance as well as respecting other road users are critical in instilling discipline on the country’s roads.