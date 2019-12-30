Passengers are no lamb on a slaughter

The legs of a tripod stand complement one another for the best shots in a film production. Similarly, the three main players in the transport industry that is the driver, passenger and those in authority should equally do the same to ensure safety on our roads.

By Elia Ntali

Many lives have been lost whilst others have sustained permanent injuries emanating from road accidents. At times the blame has been largely on drivers who ignore passengers when they raise alarm on speeding.

“At times you try to keep quiet but later on you realise that it is your life that is at stake, you then make the bold decision to complain, it will then be a chorus from other passengers. Whilst other drivers heed your calls it is different with others who go for the opposite by increasing speed” says Cleopas Chiwewe a cross boarder trader

Undoubtedly without the passenger, the driver is disadvantaged; again without the driver and the vehicle the police will have no business on the road.

Chiwewe says if the passenger, the driver and the police play their duties then road accidents will be brought to a minimum level.

“I believe that if the police, drivers and passengers play their roles efficiently road carnage will be brought to minimum levels” he said

A commuter omnibus driver who spoke on condition of anonymity says bus operators are also to blame on road accidents.

“At times it is not fair to blame drivers because they will be working on orders so by speeding you are trying to beat a set target by the employer. In most cases you report some minor defects that may trigger road accidents but they (bus operators) tell you we will sort after we get money” he said

The police have in the past been blamed for not stamping their authority on vehicles with defects as they let them pass road blocks thereby putting passenger lives at risk.

Fact or fiction the role of the passenger in road safety cannot be overstated this is evidenced by timely interventions that have in a small way prevented fatal accidents from occurring.

“There are times when passengers reprimand drivers from speeding and some drivers have a listening ear as they comply, though small it has halted potential road carnage” added Chiwewe

Oscar Saizi, a transport operator says the war against speeding has created conflict amongst passengers as they differ.

“Time without numbers we hear of passengers fighting among themselves for the simple reason that one of them feels uncomfortable about the speed at which the driver is driving, which evidently is rather high. Sadly, instead of the rest of the passengers supporting him so the driver can reduce speed, they rather encourage him to speed” said Saizi

Some passengers weighed in saying once they embark on buses and pay they have signed a contract with the drivers that he will take them to their destination.

“Once I embark on the bus and pay the driver is therefore mandated to take me safely to my destination in peace, and not in pieces. The contract is said to be invalid when the driver fails to fulfill his obligation of taking me to the agreed destination and at the same must listen to my concerns especially on speeding” said Martin Mutasa who resides in Rusape.

Transport and infrastructure Development Minister, Joel Biggie Matiza said it road safety must be everyone’s responsibility.

“Road safety must be everyone’s responsibility. We must all join hands with players in the emergency medical service and accelerate the Golden Hour campaign. Research has shown that many road traffic injury and deaths could have been prevented.” Minister Matiza said

Statistics from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Traffic Branch have shown that human error is the number one cause (about 90 per cent) of road accidents, whilst mechanical faults, the poor roads and natural occurrence take the remaining 10 percent.

“Human error (largely driver mistakes) contributes more than 90% of all road traffic fatalities in Zimbabwe; that more than 50% of the same fatalities occur at night from 1800-0600hrs” the ZRP said

Needless to say, human error in this context refers to driver’s error. Passengers should stand firm against these errors and this can be achieved through making reports to the police and transport operators.

Similarly transport operators must monitor their drivers through providing telephone hotlines or making a follow up by asking for feedback from passengers once they reach their destination. Passengers need to be hands-on and balanced.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation report indicate that drivers are responsible for most of the road traffic collisions (RTCs).

“It has been shown that 90% of RTCs is caused by the driver’s behaviour and human error,” read the report

Caution is never misdirected counsel. Drivers must not forget that the sensible one sees trouble ahead and avoids it, but the one who is inconsiderate will walk right into it.