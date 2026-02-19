Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe Arrested in SA

Police in South Africa’s Gauteng province are investigating a reported shooting at an upscale residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg allegedly linked to late former President Robert Mugabe’s son Bellarmine Chatunga.

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media platform X claim that a security guard was shot and left in critical condition and that Mr Mugabe was arrested at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Gauteng Police, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, told local media she was en route to the property in Hyde Park and would provide further details once the situation had been assessed.

“At this stage we are still at the scene and will give an update once confirmed,” she said.

Police have yet to formally confirm the identity of the victim whether any arrests have been made or what circumstances may have led to the shooting.

The incident is reported to have taken place at a residence in Hyde Park, one of Johannesburg’s most affluent suburbs.

Investigations are ongoing, and officials say a formal briefing will be issued once more information becomes available.