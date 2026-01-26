Monday, January 26, 2026
logo
mobile-logo
HomeCourtsBreaking News: Magaya Arrested at Harare Court After Rape and Fraud Hearing
Courts
0 Comments

Breaking News: Magaya Arrested at Harare Court After Rape and Fraud Hearing

The founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Walter Magaya has been arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court escalating a legal case that has drawn intense public attention.

Magaya was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this morning shortly after attending a court session related to rape and fraud charges he is facing.

The arrest took place within the court precincts moments after proceedings had concluded.

Magaya, one of Zimbabwe’s most high-profile religious figures has been appearing before the courts in connection with allegations that he has consistently denied.

More to follow…………….

Tags

Written by

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

No comments

Leave a Comment

Related posts

News
News
News
Health
News
Politics

You cannot copy content of this page