Breaking News: Magaya Arrested at Harare Court After Rape and Fraud Hearing

The founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Walter Magaya has been arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court escalating a legal case that has drawn intense public attention.

Magaya was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this morning shortly after attending a court session related to rape and fraud charges he is facing.

The arrest took place within the court precincts moments after proceedings had concluded.

Magaya, one of Zimbabwe’s most high-profile religious figures has been appearing before the courts in connection with allegations that he has consistently denied.

More to follow…………….