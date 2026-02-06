Brothers Jailed After Stealing Thousands from Their Own Mother

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Two brothers from Headlands have been sentenced to prison after being convicted of stealing cash from their mother in separate incidents earlier this year.

Nyasha Ndawana (30) and his younger brother Gamuchirai Ndawana (25) were each handed 10-month jail terms by the Rusape Magistrates’ Court.

However, three months of each sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour while a further month was suspended on condition that they each repay US$250 to the complainant by 23 March 2026.

This leaves both men with an effective custodial sentence of six months.

The court heard that on 16 and 18 January 2026, the brothers broke into their mother’s bedroom at her home in Headlands and stole US$1 300 and 1 000 Botswana pula.

The theft was uncovered after the woman’s brother alerted her that the pair were spending large sums of money at local shops.

When she returned home, she found the two men drunk and later discovered that her bedroom had been ransacked.

Police recovered US$800 and the 1 000 pula from the brothers but a further US$500 remains missing.

The court said the sentence was meant to send a clear message that theft even within families is a serious offence and will be dealt with by the law.