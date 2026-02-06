Chamisa Taken to Court Over CCC Funds

Nelson Chamisa

Political activist Talent Rusere has filed a case at the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking to stop former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa from forming a new political party until he accounts for funds raised during his time at the helm of the opposition movement.

The application, registered as Case No. HCH498/26 argues that Chamisa should not be allowed to launch or register any new political entity until a full financial audit of CCC resources is completed.

Rusere, a former CCC member and financial contributor said he went to court in the interests of transparency and accountability.

In court papers, he argues that Chamisa exercised “absolute control” over party resources under what he describes as a policy of “strategic ambiguity” and therefore acted as a constructive trustee of the party’s assets.

“As such, he is personally and legally liable to account for all funds and assets administered during his tenure,” Rusere said.

He is seeking a declaratory order compelling a full accounting of all state and donor funds received by the CCC since January 2022.

This includes detailed disclosure of high-value assets, among them an armoured vehicle reportedly purchased through a public GoFundMe campaign.

To prevent what he calls the risk of asset flight, Rusere has also applied for an interdict to bar Chamisa — or anyone acting on his behalf — from registering a new political party with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) until a transparent handover process and a certified audit are carried out.

Rusere said his action was meant to protect the rights of contributors and uphold constitutional principles.

“Anyone performing a public or quasi-public role has a duty to be accountable to the people they lead and those who fund their activities. Mr Chamisa is no exception.” he said.