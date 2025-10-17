But the So-Called Intelligence Leak Lacks Credibility and Facts, At the End of the Day

By Cde Taurai Kandishaya

Last week, a document titled “TOP SECRET INTELLIGENCE AND RISK ASSESSMENT”, dated 5 June 2025, was suddenly released to the public. Its subject reads: “Kudakwashe Tagwirei and His Criminal Syndicate (Zvigananda): Their Unfolding Impact on Zimbabwe and Its Politics.”

At first glance, the document appears to be an intelligence report.

In reality, it is a fake and politically motivated document created to tarnish reputations, divide people and create mistrust in Zimbabwe’s leadership.

The so-called dossier repeats the same old claims of corruption, state capture, and political manipulation without providing a single piece of credible evidence.

The origins of this document are already known. It forms part of a wider propaganda campaign called Operation Whisper Storm, a foreign-sponsored smear effort targeting Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei and anyone associated with him.

Operation Whisper Storm is being coordinated from Cape Town under a group calling itself the Platform for African Democrats (PAD).

It is funded through approximately 4.6 million United States dollars, arranged by Mmusi Maimane, a failed South African politician seeking continental relevance.

The money is channelled through a United States-based think tank working with the George Soros Foundation, an organisation long associated with funding conflict and destabilisation efforts across Africa.

The mission behind this campaign is simply to portray Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei as corrupt and criminal, to flood digital platforms with fake documents and manipulated videos and to influence public opinion and isolate him politically.

To achieve this, a 500‑device propaganda hub, essentially a phone farm, has been set up to generate and amplify these lies.

Forged contracts, fabricated bank statements, and manufactured “transaction trails” are produced to give the illusion of authenticity.

These are then pushed through anonymous blogs, WhatsApp groups, and sympathetic media outlets until they reach mainstream discussion.

Exiled Zimbabweans are used as voices of supposed local credibility, giving the operation a false grassroots tone.

This strategy is not new. Similar tactics were used in the Al Jazeera documentary and in several Sentry reports which claimed to expose corruption in Zimbabwe.

Those so-called investigations relied heavily on speculation, unnamed sources, and foreign funding.

They mixed fragments of truth with falsehoods to create sensational stories aimed at discrediting local institutions and personalities.

In truth, they were never about promoting transparency or accountability; they were about manipulating African societies and controlling their political narratives from abroad.

At the centre of this new operation are failed politicians and attention-seeking activists. These are individuals who once held influence and cannot accept that their time has passed.

When they had the opportunity to serve, they believed they were indispensable.

Today, the system they once sought to undermine continues to function without them, and that reality fuels their bitterness.

The truth remains clear. Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s record speaks for itself.

Through his business leadership and philanthropy, he has created jobs, invested in communities, and supported national development.

He is being targeted precisely because he represents competence, independence, and success in a context where foreign actors prefer pliant figures who depend on external approval.

The TOP SECRET INTELLIGENCE AND RISK ASSESSMENT dossier is not intelligence.

It is fiction, written abroad, funded by outsiders, and intended to mislead the public.

The people behind it are known. Their plan has failed, and their credibility is gone.

In the end, it is nothing more than a schoolboy joke with dangerous intentions. It is a desperate effort by individuals whose political relevance expired long ago.

They underestimate the people of Zimbabwe, who can clearly distinguish between genuine accountability and fabricated propaganda.

Zimbabwe’s story will not be written by outsiders. Our sovereignty and dignity are not for sale, regardless of how much foreign money is spent.

Cde Taurai Kandishaya is the Zanu PF Deputy Political Commissar of the ZANU PF Youth League.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position or editorial policy of this publication. The publication provides this platform for open discourse and does not endorse or assume responsibility for the views presented.