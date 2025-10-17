Zim, Russia Seal Cybersecurity Pact to Bolster Digital Defences and Train Youth

By Parvel H. Makona

Zimbabwe has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure and equip young people with digital safety and resilience skills.

The agreement was announced at the 2025 National Cyber Security Conference and Expo held in Harare under the theme “Securing Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: From Policy to Practice.”

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the partnership would enhance Zimbabwe’s ability to detect and respond to cyber threats while preparing the nation’s youth for opportunities in the global digital economy.

“This partnership with Russia will not only improve our cyber resilience but will also prepare our youth for the opportunities of the digital age. Training programmes will be rolled out to empower them with competitive digital skills,” said Minister Mavetera.

The MoU, signed between Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services and Russia’s Cyberus Foundation and Digital Redzone seeks to boost the country’s cyber response systems and develop a skilled local workforce.

Dr Dennis Magaya, Chief Executive Officer of the Postal and Courier Services, welcomed the collaboration, saying it would create digital job opportunities for Zimbabwean youth and promote responsible technology use.

“Zimbabwe has the basics; it’s time to move from talk shows to action. There is also a need to regulate online behaviour to ensure safe technological advancement,” he said.

During the event, Minister Mavetera presented certificates to ten students who completed a national cybersecurity training programme part of a broader initiative that has trained 1,000 participants so far.

One of the awardees, University of Zimbabwe student Richard Garwe said the training had given him vital knowledge to protect local organisations from cyber threats.

The conference brought together regional and international experts to discuss policy implementation, cybercrime prevention, public-private collaboration, and youth participation in digital safety initiatives.

The expo comes at a time of escalating global cyber threats, with Zimbabwe stepping up efforts to create a secure and inclusive digital environment aligned with its Vision 2030 development agenda.