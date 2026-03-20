Buy Zimbabwe Conference Set to Drive ‘Buy Local’ Push

The Buy Zimbabwe 2026 Buy Local Conference is scheduled for 27 March at Manna Resorts in Glen Lorne, Harare and is expected to bring together government officials, business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Organisers say the event will focus on encouraging consumers and companies to prioritise locally produced goods and services as part of broader efforts to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

This year’s conference will run under the theme “Lowering Zimbabwe’s Import Bill – Driving Local Industrial Growth”, reflecting concerns over the country’s trade imbalance and the need to strengthen domestic production.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda is expected to attend as guest of honour, a move organisers say highlights the role of government and legislation in supporting local enterprise.

Buy Zimbabwe Marketing and Sales Executive Alois Burutsa said the participation of the Speaker was significant for the initiative.

“We are honoured to have Advocate Mudenda as our keynote speaker at the upcoming Buy Local Conference. As the leader of the legislative arm of government, we are certain Advocate Mudenda’s presence will make a positive contribution to our efforts to promote local industry,” he said.

He added that collaboration between policymakers and the private sector would be key to building a sustainable economy.

“His presence at the conference highlights the critical role that government plays in supporting local industries. We believe that by working together, we can create a sustainable economic environment that benefits all Zimbabweans,” Burutsa said.

The conference is expected to feature panel discussions addressing challenges facing local industry including production costs, competitiveness and market access.

Delegates will also take part in networking sessions designed to foster partnerships across sectors.

Exhibitions showcasing a range of Zimbabwean products are also planned offering businesses an opportunity to connect with potential buyers and investors.

Organisers say both large corporations and small to medium enterprises have already confirmed participation with more expected to join as the event approaches.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to promote a culture of buying local which authorities and industry players say is essential for supporting employment and strengthening Zimbabwe’s industrial base.