Zim’s Top Brands Honoured as Leaders Push ‘Buy Local’ Drive

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe’s leading companies were recognised at the 2026 ZimBrands Awards with government and business leaders urging stronger support for locally produced goods to drive economic growth, create jobs and reduce reliance on imports.

The awards ceremony, held on 22 May and hosted by Buy Zimbabwe brought together policymakers and industry leaders who said strengthening domestic industries was key to the country’s economic transformation.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi said local industries remained critical to job creation and economic activity.

“Industries play a very vital role in our economy because industries create jobs. When people get jobs, they get money, they spend money and that cycle starts improving the economy and livelihoods for the people,” Modi said.

He added that buying local products could help Zimbabwe conserve foreign currency while supporting domestic manufacturers.

“Everybody says they must support local products so that we can save our much-needed foreign currency and create jobs. That helps our economy,” he said.

Buy Zimbabwe chairperson Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the country needed to strengthen its national identity through branding and the promotion of local content.

Hwengwere suggested attaching Zimbabwean insignia to locally manufactured goods to improve competitiveness in regional markets, while using QR-coded systems to combat counterfeit products.

“The Zimbabwean product must multiply from the farmer all the way to the retailer so that we can also break into the African economy,” he said.

He added that the Buy Zimbabwe campaign had recorded significant progress despite initial scepticism from businesses and consumers.

The awards recognised top-performing brands in sectors including agriculture, banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, mining and retail.

Seed Co Limited won the Leading Local Brands in Agricultural Seeds category, while CBZ Holdings was named the leading local banking brand.

In telecommunications, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominated, taking awards in both voice and data services.

Consumer goods giant Delta Corporation was named Zimbabwe’s Most Preferred Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand ahead of National Foods Holdings and Dairibord Holdings.

Meanwhile, Innscor Africa Limited won the top ZimBrands Company of the Year Award with Delta Corporation and Econet taking first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Other notable winners included Nyaradzo Group in funeral services, Old Mutual Zimbabwe in insurance, Cimas Health Group in medical aid and Pick n Pay Zimbabwe in the supermarket category.

In the food and beverage sector, popular local brands such as Mazoe, Cerevita, Bakers Inn and Super Chibuku emerged as category winners.

Public service institutions were also recognised with ZESA Holdings winning the Most Preferred Public Service Award while Econet was named the country’s Most Preferred Service Sector Brand.

The awards come as Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to promote industrialisation, import substitution and the growth of local brands under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to expand trade opportunities across the continent.