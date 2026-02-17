Buy Zimbabwe to Host 2026 “Buy Local” Conference to Drive Domestic Industry

Leading local trade advocacy body, Buy Zimbabwe has announced plans to host the Buy Local Conference 2026, a national platform aimed at strengthening domestic industries and encouraging consumers, corporates and government to prioritise locally produced goods.

According to a concept note released by the organisation, the conference will bring together manufacturers, retailers, policy makers, financial institutions, SMEs and development partners under one roof to discuss strategies for building a resilient “buy local” economy.

The event forms part of Buy Zimbabwe’s long-running campaign to promote local value chains, reduce dependence on imports and grow Zimbabwe’s industrial base.

“The Buy Local Conference is designed to be a national economic platform where stakeholders can collectively re-imagine how Zimbabwe can industrialise through its own products and enterprises,” Buy Zimbabwe said in the concept document.

The 2026 conference will place strong emphasis on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), youth-led businesses and community producers, whom Buy Zimbabwe says are central to sustainable economic growth.

The concept note highlights that the conference will promote local procurement across both public and private sectors, encourage innovation and value addition, support women, youth and community-based enterprises and strengthen linkages between producers, financiers and markets.

Buy Zimbabwe says the initiative will help create market access for local manufacturers who often struggle to compete with cheaper imported goods.

“Buying local is not just a slogan — it is an economic strategy for job creation, industrial revival and national self-reliance,” the organisation said.

The conference is part of Buy Zimbabwe’s broader mission to build a national culture that values home-grown products.

The organisation believes that shifting consumer behaviour towards locally produced goods will stimulate factory growth, protect jobs and keep money circulating within the local economy.

The concept note states that Zimbabwe has the capacity to produce competitively, but requires stronger coordination between producers, retailers, government and consumers to unlock this potential.

Buy Zimbabwe also says the conference will serve as a policy dialogue space, where government and private sector leaders can align on industrial growth strategies, import substitution policies and local procurement frameworks.

The organisation hopes the event will attract investors, development partners and regional buyers looking to source Zimbabwean products.

“The Buy Local Conference marks a strategic step towards positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive producer nation, driven by its own industries and people,” Buy Zimbabwe said.

The 2026 conference is expected to become one of the country’s key annual economic platforms, reinforcing the national drive to buy local, build local and grow local.