Buy Zimbabwe Calls for Homegrown Energy Solutions

The Buy Zimbabwe campaign group has urged authorities and energy sector players to prioritise domestic fuel production in order to reduce the country’s vulnerability to global supply disruptions.

The call follows recent fuel price increases linked to tensions in the Middle East that have disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global transit point that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Speaking on the issue, Buy Zimbabwe Advocacy and Communications Officer Elvis Masvaure said Zimbabwe should take advantage of locally available bio-energy resources to reduce reliance on imported fuel.

“By investing in and prioritizing local energy production such as ethanol which is used to blend with fuel, we will be able to harness our abundant natural resources, reduce imports while creating jobs and fostering sustainable economic development. This will directly make a positive impact within the local energy industry,” said Masvaure.

He stressed that strengthening local energy value chains could help stabilise supplies while supporting economic growth and employment.

Economist Malone Gwandu said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain unpredictable, making it necessary for Zimbabwe to adopt long-term strategies that reduce dependence on imported energy products.

“The responsible authorities have a duty to implement policies that favour the growth of local energy industry players such as local blenders to reduce the import component of fuel,” he said.

Gwandu also urged policymakers to invest in alternative energy resources available within the country.

“The government must invest towards the development of local resources such as lithium and solar energy for use as alternative sources of energy, fostering a reduction of imports and at the same time saving foreign currency for other critical purposes,” he added.

Zimbabwe’s fuel import bill remains one of the largest drains on foreign currency. In 2025, fuel was the country’s biggest import, accounting for about US$1.7bn in foreign currency outflows.

Analysts say increasing ethanol production and raising the blending ratio in fuel supplies could help reduce the import bill while supporting the growth of the domestic energy industry.