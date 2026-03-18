Buy Zimbabwe Launches New Survey to Tackle Counterfeits

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Buy Zimbabwe campaign has launched its second nationwide consumer sentiment survey as part of efforts to strengthen local industries, combat counterfeit goods and better understand purchasing behaviour.

The study builds on last year’s inaugural survey, which sought to gauge public perceptions of locally produced goods and services.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Buy Zimbabwe chairman Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the initiative reflects a shift towards data-driven decision-making.

“In a digital age, we need to be data driven and market driven. We cannot operate on assumptions. We must be informed by the actual experiences and preferences of the Zimbabwean consumer,” he said.

The findings will also contribute to the annual ZimBrands Awards which recognise leading local brands.

However, Hwengwere said the awards are a secondary outcome of the research rather than its main purpose.

Buy Zimbabwe has appointed Topline Research Solutions as its new research partner to conduct the survey.

Its chief executive, Patson Gasura said the study would explore the relevance of Zimbabwean brands in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

“We also are not just going to get to understand from Zimbabweans which brands are most relevant to them out of the 30-something categories that we are going to cover. We are also going to understand how they know that this is actually a genuine local Zimbabwean product. What cues do they see on the product for them to be able to say, yes, this is a Zimbabwean product,” he said.

The survey will also examine how consumers distinguish authentic goods from counterfeits an issue officials say is becoming more prevalent.

“We will not only identify the most relevant brands but also understand how consumers differentiate between genuine and fake products, which is becoming a significant challenge,” Gasura added.

Launched in 2011, the Buy Zimbabwe campaign encourages citizens to support local industries as a way of boosting employment and economic growth. MHwengwere said the latest survey represents a strategic step towards reinforcing that goal.