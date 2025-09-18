Can Zim Revive Its Football Glory?

By Takudzwa Madondo

In the early 1990s, Zimbabwe’s “Dream Team” captured the nation’s imagination.

Guided by German coach Reinhard Fabisch and fronted by stars such as Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu, and the late Mercedes “Rambo” Sibanda the side came within touching distance of the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Their campaign ended in heartbreak after a 3-1 defeat to Cameroon but the team’s spirit and legacy still resonate three decades on.

Fast forward to 2025 and the Warriors, as the national team is known are again struggling to find consistency on the international stage.

Hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup rested in the hands of German coach Michael Nees appointed in July 2024 but his tenure has already been clouded by criticism following the team’s dismal performance in the group stages.

Nees inherited a troubled setup, marred by a FIFA suspension, administrative instability and the lingering absence of suitable home grounds.

Zimbabwe continues to host matches in neighbouring countries after the National Sports Stadium failed to meet international standards an issue that has left players without the morale-boosting effect of a home crowd.

Football analyst and former Dynamos midfielder Justice Majabvi says Zimbabwe’s problems go deeper than coaching.



“We need to do better. We keep changing coaches and players every campaign. There’s no consistency, no long-term squad development. We’re a talented country but without proper investment in infrastructure and grassroots football, the results will always disappoint. The Dream Team era worked because there were structure and purpose, we have lost that,” he said

Majabvi also stressed the importance of stability.

“Look at Cape Verde, a small island nation with fewer resources, yet they’ve qualified for the 2026 World Cup. That’s a product of strategic planning, administration and leadership,” he said

With Zimbabwe’s World Cup chances now shattered focus has shifted to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Warriors have never progressed beyond the group stage, a record Nees is desperate to break. But fans are demanding more.

“Zimbabweans love football. They want results, not excuses,” Majabvi said.

For now, the passion remains strong in the stands.

Whether Nees can harness it and inspire a revival, however, will depend not only on tactics and team selection but also on deeper reforms to a football system many say has been neglected for too long.