Harare Expo Calls to ‘Reclaim Our Future’

Harare Gardens will host the return of the Green Cities Expo on Friday, 26 September, with organisers issuing their strongest call yet “Reclaim Our Future.”

Now in its 15th year as part of the Shoko Festival, the Expo will bring together creatives, policymakers, climate justice activists and civil society groups from across Africa to reimagine cities that are low-carbon just and people-powered.

At the heart of the event will be a Climate Memorial powered by ActionAid honouring defenders lost to the climate struggle and mourning the impact of extractivism and political inaction.

The solemn moment will be followed by a high-energy Poetry Slam led by Kenya’s celebrated Mufasa Poet and young spoken-word artists tackling themes of climate crisis, resilience and radical hope.

A flagship Power to the People panel will feature regional voices, including Dean Bhebhe of Power Shift Africa, Lorraine Chiponda of the Global Gas and Oil Network and Frank Mphalo of Green Governance Africa.

The panel will explore how Africa’s reliance on extractive energy undermines its future, while highlighting community-driven renewable solutions as pathways to jobs and justice.

Creativity will flow throughout the day with a Creative Resistance Pavilion showcasing renewable energy demos by CICADA Solar, eco-fashion and cosplay, upcycling workshops and the Kick Polluters Out digital hub.

Other highlights include a Fireside Chat with Tafadzwa Gwini of Green The Ghetto Movement, and a satirical Ignite Talk by Kenyan comedian Justine Wanda.

Music and performance will add rhythm to the programme, with sets from Pandaz Dance Crew, Shebeen Rap Duo, SKII the Artist, Zimbabwe Skateboarding Association, and Otakukon cosplay acts.

“The future of Africa’s cities will be shaped by how boldly we reimagine them. Culture gives us the tools to dream, and socially owned renewables give us the pathway to act,” said Expo coordinator Trust Chikodzo.

The Expo is organised by Magamba Network, known for its creative campaigns such as Kick Polluters Out and the Climate X Indigenous Voices Project.

Running alongside Zimbabwe’s longest-running urban culture festival, Shoko, this year’s Expo is set to blend activism, art and innovation in a united call for climate justice.