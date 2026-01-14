Car Import Agent in Court Over US$9k Japan Vehicle Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A car import agent has been brought before the court for allegedly defrauding a Harare man of US$9 182 after falsely claiming he could import two vehicles from Japan on his behalf.

Kundayi Abraham (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 2 February.

Complainant in this case is Genius Tinotenda Mukosera.

The State represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that sometime in July 2025, Mukosera engaged Abraham to import Toyota aqua and Mercedes Benz Motor vehicles for him from Japan. Abraham then charged a total of US$ 9 182 to import and deliver the vehicles to complainant.

Mukosera allegedly paid a total of US$ 9 182 to Abraham in installments and he was assured that the motor vehicles would be delivered to him within two months.

After two months, Mukosera made a follow up for the motor vehicles and Abraham reportedly started making some excuses whilst buying time.

The Court heard that Abraham later became evasive prompting Mukosera to report the matter to police.

It is the State’s case that as a result of Abraham’s misrepresentation, Mukosera suffered prejudice of US$9 182-00 and nothing was recovered.