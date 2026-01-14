Two Arrested in Nyanga for Illegal Possession of Pangolin Scales

By Takudzwa Madondo

Two suspects from Makomva Village under Chief Mutasa were arrested on January 11 for allegedly attempting to sell pangolin scales, in violation of Zimbabwe’s Wildlife Act.

Stanley Usavi (23) and Lyoid (36) Nyararai both from the same village were nabbed after police detectives in Nyanga received a tip-off regarding the illegal trade.

According to reports, detectives posed as potential buyers and set up a meeting with the suspects at Juliasdale Shopping Centre.

Usavi initially arrived without the contraband but when the detectives insisted on seeing the scales, he signaled to his accomplice, Lloyd who then brought them.

The duo was immediately arrested after being positively identified and the pangolin scales were recovered.

Manicaland Provincial Police Acting Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the arrest and warned the public against engaging in illegal wildlife trade reminding citizens that possession or sale of pangolin products is a serious offence under Zimbabwean law.