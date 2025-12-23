Cattle Thief Jailed After Stolen Ox Found at Abattoir



A 21-year-old man from Chief Makoni’s area in Rusape has been sentenced to an effective nine years in prison for stealing cattle, the Rusape Magistrates’ Court has heard.

Nyamai Kundishora was convicted of stock theft after he stole an ox from a kraal under cover of darkness on 6 November 2025.

Prosecutors told the court that Kundishora drove the animal away during the night and later sold it to an abattoir operator Mutsavashe Nhiwatiwa for US$580.

In a twist of events, the owner of the ox arrived at the same abattoir while searching for his missing animal.

Court records show that Kundishora panicked upon seeing the victim and fled the scene abandoning the ox.

A security guard at the premises pursued and apprehended him, leading to his arrest.

In passing sentence, the court said stock theft remains a serious offence that threatens rural livelihoods and warrants deterrent punishment.