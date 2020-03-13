CEO Africa Roundtable Summit Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Organisers of the CEO Africa Roundtable (CEO ART) summit that was scheduled for the 18th to the 20th of March in Victoria Falls have postponed the event to a later date due to the Coronavirus outbreak currently wreaking havoc across the world, 263Chat can report.

This follows travel restrictions put by several countries as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the deadly disease that has so far claimed over 4000 lives worldwide while hundreds of thousands have been affected.

In a statement, CEO ART, chief executive, Kipson Gundani they will announce new dates for the event that brings together top business executives from across the continent and other parts of the world.

“In light of the circumstances around the COVID-19 virus, the CEO Africa Roundtable 2020 which was scheduled for 18-20 March 2020 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe has been postponed to later date which will be announced shortly,” he said.

This year’s CEO Africa Roundtable was expected to be graced by top achievers such as Kenyan ICT business mogul, Njeri Rionge, Sibongile Sambo Founder and Managing director of SRS Aviation, Professor Alemayehu Geda professor of economics at the Department of Economics, Addis Ababa University, Veli Ndaba Author, Speaker, Brian Kagoro Founder and Executive Director of UHAI Africa Group amongst others.

The development comes at a time major events globally have also been cancelled as health authorities try to contain the spread of the virus.

In Europe, some major events which attract scores of people, including football matches have been cancelled.

Zimbabwe, which was scheduled to host the CEO ART, has however not recorded any Coronavirus case to date but precautionary measures are already being taken by authorities.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also implored Zimbabwean nationals to restrain from unnecessary foreign travels.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus has claimed lives of 4 700 people and over 128,000 have been infected globally.