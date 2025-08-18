Chegutu Cement Plant Threatens Pupils’ Health

Bryden Country School in Chegutu says it is locked in a drawn-out legal fight with Shuntai a company pushing ahead with plans to build a cement and lime factory less than 500 metres from its boundary despite a High Court order halting construction.

In a letter to parents, Board of Governors chairman A. Noor detailed the school’s months-long struggle to stop the project warning that pupils face serious health risks from dust, fumes and noise pollution.

The dispute began in February when Shuntai informed the school of its plans to establish the factory near Chegutu.

The school objected, citing the danger of windblown cement dust linked to respiratory illnesses and cancer affecting children and staff.

Efforts to negotiate with the company and local authorities failed, prompting the school to turn to the courts.

On 25 March, the High Court ordered Shuntai to suspend all activity at the site.

But construction continued. “Massive building has carried on, bringing increased dust, fumes from burning waste, heavy machinery noise and even blasting near the pool side of the school,” Noor wrote.

Despite securing an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) certificate from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Shuntai’s report was later revealed in court to be unchanged from its original submission and had not addressed stakeholder concerns.

The school has since filed with the Administrative Court and is awaiting a hearing before the Minister of Environment.

Meanwhile, in July, a High Court judge personally visited the site and ruled that Shuntai was in contempt of the earlier stop order.

Still, Noor warned the company “is determined to proceed even against the ruling of the High Court of Zimbabwe.”

The Board has now appealed to parents for unity and support.

“Forty-three years ago, parents came together to build Bryden. Today we ask you to stand with us to defend it, so your children’s children will be able to attend this school,” Noor wrote.