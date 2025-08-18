Monday, August 18, 2025
logo
mobile-logo
HomeBusinessSpecial Economic Zones Driving Zimbabwe’s Investment Push, Says Muswere
Business
0 Comments

Special Economic Zones Driving Zimbabwe’s Investment Push, Says Muswere

The country’s bid to lure investors is gaining momentum with the government’s Smartways Open for Business framework central to attracting foreign and domestic capital, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere has said.

Muswere told reporters that the introduction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and investor-friendly reforms had significantly improved the country’s investment climate.

“We have created a one-stop facility which has enabled us, on a quarterly basis, to attract more than US$500 million. This is testimony to the improved investment climate, supported by tax incentives and SEZs as critical tools to propel foreign direct investment,” he said.

The minister said the reforms included tailored tax holidays and flexible capital requirements designed to match investors’ commitments and timelines.

These measures, he added had spurred both international and local interest.

He said inflows had already reached “billions of dollars” describing the gains as “clear testimony that the Smartways Open for Business framework has been successful in generating foreign direct investment and encouraging domestic participation”.

Muswere also pointed to structural changes across ministries, including Industry and International Trade and the deployment of trade attachés in embassies as part of a wider effort to support investors.

He added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had instructed cabinet to carry out regular reviews of fees, levies and other taxes under a “whole-of-government” approach aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

“These interventions are part of a broader architecture designed to make Zimbabwe a competitive and attractive investment destination,” he said.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

Guest contributors/writers from across the world. Please send your articles to hello@263chat.com

No comments

leave a comment

Related posts

Entertainment
Sports
News
News
News
News

You cannot copy content of this page