Special Economic Zones Driving Zimbabwe’s Investment Push, Says Muswere

The country’s bid to lure investors is gaining momentum with the government’s Smartways Open for Business framework central to attracting foreign and domestic capital, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere has said.

Muswere told reporters that the introduction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and investor-friendly reforms had significantly improved the country’s investment climate.

“We have created a one-stop facility which has enabled us, on a quarterly basis, to attract more than US$500 million. This is testimony to the improved investment climate, supported by tax incentives and SEZs as critical tools to propel foreign direct investment,” he said.

The minister said the reforms included tailored tax holidays and flexible capital requirements designed to match investors’ commitments and timelines.

These measures, he added had spurred both international and local interest.

He said inflows had already reached “billions of dollars” describing the gains as “clear testimony that the Smartways Open for Business framework has been successful in generating foreign direct investment and encouraging domestic participation”.

Muswere also pointed to structural changes across ministries, including Industry and International Trade and the deployment of trade attachés in embassies as part of a wider effort to support investors.

He added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had instructed cabinet to carry out regular reviews of fees, levies and other taxes under a “whole-of-government” approach aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

“These interventions are part of a broader architecture designed to make Zimbabwe a competitive and attractive investment destination,” he said.