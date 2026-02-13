Chevrons Stun Australia to Keep World Cup dream Alive

By Kudzaishe Zvaguma

Zimbabwe pulled off one of the biggest shocks in T20 World Cup history with a famous 23-run victory over Australia national cricket team to keep their Super Eight hopes alive.

The upset came at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, where Zimbabwe produced a composed, clinical performance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Zimbabwe built steadily, anchored by Brian Bennett who finished unbeaten on 64.

He paced the innings with maturity, ensuring there were no late stumbles.

Tadiwanashe Marumani gave the innings early momentum with a brisk 35 sharing a 50-run stand with Bennett before falling.

Ryan Burl added 35, while captain Sikandar Raza chipped in with a rapid unbeaten 25 at the death as Zimbabwe posted 169 for two.

Australia’s reply never found its rhythm. Zimbabwe’s seamers struck early and often with Blessing Muzarabani leading the charge.

His outstanding spell of 4 for 17 tore through the middle order and halted any recovery.

Brad Evans provided crucial support with three wickets.

There was late resistance from Matt Renshaw, who made 65, but the damage had been done.

Australia were bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs as Zimbabwe maintained relentless pressure in the field.

The result stands as one of Zimbabwe’s most memorable T20 victories underlining their growing confidence and belief that they can challenge the world’s best.