Govt to Negotiate With CAF Over Stadia Ban

ACTING Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe said they will negotiate with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the country will not meet all the set requirement set by the continental body to host international matches.

Responding to questions during the post cabinet press briefing yesterday, Kazembe said government was likely to meet some of the requirements to host Algeria for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“It is difficult to give a time frame, we are able to work on some of the issues within two weeks. “Corrective action is in progress and all effort is being made to ensure that the country hosts international matches in particular CAF. We are going to host Algeria on March 29,” said Kazembe.

CAF condemned Zimbabwe’s stadia as unfit to host any international football activities, claiming the facilities do not meet standards.

Kazembe however said work is already in progress to upgrade the National Sports and Barbourfields.

The minister said stakeholders had already met and work was underway to spruce up the National Sports Stadium.

“Today work started at National Sports Stadium. It is important to note that systems are changing and our facilities need to be upgraded. Our infrastructure has not collapsed.

“Consultations are in progress to ensure that the country’s stadia which fall under different responsible authorities are also rehabilitated to meet the required standards,” he added.

Football fans across the country were left in quandary as there were plans to have the match played in South Africa.