Chibuku Road to Fame Hits Quarter-Century as Zim’s Next Big Stars Up for Grabs

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The country’s premier music talent search Chibuku Road to Fame is back in 2025, marking a quarter-century of discovering and promoting local musical talent, Delta Corporation’s Marketing Director Irimayi Muzorewa has announced.

In proud partnership with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) the competition goes beyond music aiming to uplift the arts and empower emerging artists across the country.

“This year’s edition marks a major milestone in nurturing local artistry and giving aspiring musicians a platform to shine. Chibuku and NACZ are celebrating unforgettable music, unforgettable moments, and unforgettable stars,” Muzorewa said.

The 2025 edition, themed “25 Years of Discovering Talent” will run from 23 August to 4 October, featuring an exciting lineup of provincial competitions designed to bring communities together through music.

This year, the competition format has been tweaked: the provincial finals have been combined into six events, each hosting 20 competing groups.

From each provincial final, three winners will earn a spot in the National Grand Finale where the country’s top ten acts will compete for the ultimate title.

Provincial winners will receive cash prizes of USD2,500 for first place, USD1,500 for second and USD1,000 for third.

The National Final will see the top prize of USD15,000 plus a recording contract, while second and third place winners will receive USD10,000 and USD7,000, respectively.

“The Chibuku brand continues to leverage music and dance to nourish the bonds of brotherhood amongst its consumers, who have a strong appreciation for music. We are excited to see the brand connect meaningfully with communities while supporting the next generation of rising stars on their journey to recognition and success,” Muzorewa added.

The provincial finals promise to be a celebration of Zimbabwean talent and culture, offering aspiring artists a rare chance to launch their music careers on a national stage.