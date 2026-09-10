Delta Brings Solar-Powered Water to 90 Kwekwe Homesteads

About 90 homesteads in Zimende and Khatshana villages under Chief Malisa in Kwekwe District are set to benefit from a solar-powered community borehole funded by Delta Corporation.

The US$12 000 project was commissioned on 7 September and is expected to provide a more reliable and sustainable water supply to about 45 homesteads in each of the two communities.

Delta Corporation chief executive Mathlogonolo Valela officially handed over the facility at a ceremony attended by about 120 people including villagers, traditional leaders and other stakeholders.

Valela said access to clean and reliable water was essential to improving community health and livelihoods.

“Water is not simply a basic service; it is an essential foundation for health, dignity and community development. Through this project, we are helping to provide a more reliable water supply while reducing the burden placed on families when water is difficult to access,” she said.

The borehole is powered by solar energy, reducing its dependence on conventional electricity while potentially lowering long-term operating costs.

Valela said the project formed part of Delta’s wider commitment to water stewardship and sustainable community development.

“At Delta Corporation, we believe that our long-term success is closely connected to the wellbeing of the communities in which we operate. This borehole reflects our commitment to investing in practical, sustainable initiatives that respond to genuine community needs and create lasting value,” she said.

The company urged beneficiaries to take responsibility for protecting and maintaining the infrastructure to ensure it serves the communities over the long term.

“The handover does not mark the end of this project. It marks the beginning of community ownership and stewardship. Its lasting impact will depend on how well the infrastructure is protected, maintained and equitably used.” Valera said

Delta also thanked Chief Malisa, traditional leaders, community representatives, technical partners and other stakeholders for supporting the project.

The initiative highlights the role of partnerships between businesses, traditional leaders and communities in addressing local development challenges through sustainable infrastructure.

For the beneficiaries, the solar-powered borehole is expected to ease the burden of accessing water while improving the reliability of supplies in the two villages.