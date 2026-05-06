Delta Bursary Programme Backs Zimbabwe’s Brightest

A group of young Zimbabweans took a significant step towards their academic and professional ambitions on Wednesday as Delta Corporation hosted its 2026 bursary induction ceremony at the Mandel Training Centre.

Held under the theme “Educating Today’s Learners, Powering Zimbabwe’s Future,” the event marked the beginning of a journey for 100 students selected from across the country many from underprivileged backgrounds but with strong academic potential.

The programme which supports learners from A Level through to university is part of Delta’s long-running effort to invest in the country’s human capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, the company’s General Manager for Corporate Affairs, Patricia Murambinda said the initiative was designed to remove financial barriers that often stand in the way of talented students.

“Through this bursary programme, we are helping to protect learners’ potential from financial barriers and strengthen the country’s future workforce,” she said.

Murambinda added that investing in education and skills was central to supporting Zimbabwe’s broader development goals.

“Targeted support for deserving students is a practical and measurable contribution to building sustainable communities and a stronger economy,” she said.

Delta has run its education assistance programme for more than 20 years distributing close to US$100 000 annually in school bursaries and to date over 1 300 students have benefited with total investment reaching approximately US$2.1 million.

The selection of recipients is carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with a focus on reaching high-achieving learners from disadvantaged communities in all provinces.

Beyond financial support, the bursary scheme forms part of a broader network of education and skills development initiatives.

These include infrastructure projects such as the construction of classroom blocks in underserved areas as well as technical and vocational training through the Delta Technical Institute and driver training programmes for heavy vehicles.

The company also runs a Graduate Development Programme aimed at nurturing early-career professionals.

Collectively, these initiatives have contributed to the training of professionals in key sectors including medicine, engineering and finance fields seen as critical to the country’s economic growth.

As the new cohort begins their studies, Delta urged beneficiaries to strive for excellence and use their education to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

For many of the students, the bursary represents more than funding but it is a chance to rewrite their future