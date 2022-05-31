Moira Knight Drops Seh Calaz Diss Song

Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz’s estranged wife, Moira Knight will soon release a diss song giving a sneak peek into her tumultuous marriage with the award winning singer.
In the song, titled Wasunungura, Knight accused the Hatipisike hitmaker used to physically abuse and cheat on her during the span of their marriage.
“Wakandirova then you denied it, wakandirwarisa but you denied it, wakanomitisa vana vevanhu ukazviramba pamberi pevanhu…,” says part of the lyrics.
The couple who parted ways in 2020 sired one child during their union.
Reacting to the song, some social media users alluded that Knight is yet to get over Calaz..
“Oh my word. May the good Lord heal you baby. You’re so beautiful. Your son is a blessing. You’ll meet your suitor,” Tadiwanashe Tongo added.
