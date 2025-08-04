Chinese Businesswoman in Court Over Alleged US$880k Money Laundering Scandal

By Judith Nyuke

A Chinese national appeared in court accused of externalizing US$880,000 to China.

Sun Limin (52) has been charged with two offences making an unauthorised payment or incurring an obligation to make a payment outside Zimbabwe without the necessary authorization from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, and money laundering.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei. The matter was remanded to 2 September 2025.

Sometime during the period from January 2024 to July 2025, Limin hatched a plan to engage in cash externalization.

In pursuant to her plan, she used informal money transfer systems to purchase goods from China without authority from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The purchased goods would find their way into the country through the Forbes Boarder Post. Detectives picked information and approached the accused at her workplace and managed to recover bills of entry indicating that goods were entering into the country from China.

By using foreign accounts to purchase goods in China which she imported through a formal channel accused concealed or disguised the true nature or source, location or disposition of cash knowing or suspecting that such cash was proceeds of crime thereby contravening the provisions of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act

Limin made transfers of a total of US$880 000-00 to China and nothing was recovered.