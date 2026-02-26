Chinhoyi Man Jailed After Cannabis Raid

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 38-year-old man from Chinhoyi has been sentenced to an effective 40 months in prison after being convicted of cultivating cannabis huighlighting ongoing efforts by authorities to clamp down on drug-related offences.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said police acting on a tip-off raided a farm on 20 February 2026, where the suspect Trynos Mpofu was found unlawfully growing dagga.

According to prosecutors, Mpofu led officers to a vegetable garden containing 130 cannabis plants ranging in height from 20 centimetres to one metre.

The Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court handed Mpofu a 48-month prison sentence.

Eight months of this were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving him with an effective jail term of 40 months.

Law enforcement agencies have warned that cultivation, possession and trafficking of illicit drugs remain serious criminal offences.

Authorities urged communities to stay vigilant and report drug-related activities saying public cooperation is vital to protecting health, safety and social well-being.