Chipinge Breaks Education Barrier as UCCZ Launches First-Ever University

The United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) has begun building Chipinge’s first university, marking a major milestone for a district that has gone nearly half a century without a higher-education institution.

Gazaland University, currently under construction on a 120-hectare site in St Kelvin is expected to open its doors to students in 2026—45 years after independence and decades after Chipinge’s only major tertiary institution, Mt Selinda Teachers College was shut down during the liberation struggle.

The dream of a UCCZ-run university dates back to 1998, when members of the Christian Youth Fellowship revived the vision and staged a symbolic 560km bicycle ride from Harare to Mt Selinda High School, the original proposed site.

Today, nearly three decades later, that youthful aspiration is finally taking shape.

Construction began in November 2023, and church leaders say progress remains on track.

Speaking during an interview on Vemuganga Community Radio, Gazaland University Foundation Committee chairperson Phillimon Mlambo said the UCCZ is working closely with regulators to secure a provisional charter.

“We are geared to open our first classes in 2026 a feat made possible by the dedication and cooperation of UCCZ members who are passionate about breaking new ground for Chipinge,” Mlambo said.

The university will open with four-degree programmes considered essential to the region’s development namely BSc Honours Disaster Management, BSc Information Technology, BSc Honours Pastoral Care and Counselling and BSc Honours Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.

Additional academic offerings will be introduced in phases, guided by both the church’s mission and local socio-economic needs. Enrolment will be open to all prospective students.

The UCCZ, known for its historic contribution to the country’s education sector through schools such as Mt Selinda High and Chikore High is leading the project through a team of academics and clergy.

The church is currently headed by President Rev John Matiza and Synod Moderator Caleb Mtetwa.

Once fully operational, Gazaland University is expected to accommodate up to 6 000 students making it a significant addition to the country’s higher-education landscape.

The Government has already commended the church for its continued role in strengthening national education.

Rev Matiza expressed gratitude to stakeholders including the Chipinge Town Council and the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) for their support.

He urged investors and partners to join the initiative, emphasising that the scale of the project requires broader collaboration.

As 2026 draws closer, anticipation is growing across Chipinge and neighbouring districts.

For the UCCZ and the communities it serves, Gazaland University represents both the fulfilment of a long-deferred vision and a transformative investment in future generations.