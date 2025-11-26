Wednesday, November 26, 2025
logo
mobile-logo
HomeSportsScottland FC Parts Ways With Ndiraya After Historic League Triumph
Sports
0 Comments

Scottland FC Parts Ways With Ndiraya After Historic League Triumph

Scottland Football Club has announced the departure of the team’s head coach Tonderayi Ndiraya following a mutual agreement not to renew his contract.

In a statement, the club confirmed that it had reached an amicable decision with the coach thanking him for his professionalism, commitment and service throughout his tenure.

The club praised his significant contribution to player development and the team’s overall growth noting that his leadership had been instrumental in guiding Scotland FC to a landmark Premier Soccer League title in their debut season.

The achievement secured the club a coveted spot in the CAF Champions League marking one of the most successful periods in its recent history.

“We extend our sincere appreciation for the role he has played in the advancement of our players,” the club said, adding that his impact had been highly valued.

Scotland FC also expressed confidence in his future, wishing him success as he continues his coaching career.

The club is yet to announce who will take over the role ahead of the next campaign.

Rumours have already started circulating that the Scott Sakupwanya owned club might engage former national team coach Michael Nees as Ndiraya’s replacement.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

No comments

Leave a Comment

Related posts

News
News
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports

You cannot copy content of this page