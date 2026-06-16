Chiredzi Rail Disaster Claims Nine Lives, Leaves 25 Injured

Nine people have been killed and 25 others injured following a collision between a passenger bus and a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train at a level crossing in Chiredzi.

The accident occurred at around 0700hrs on Tuesday when an NRZ train travelling from Triangle to the Lundi siding collided with the bus at the crossing.

In a statement, NRZ Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Manager Andrew Kunambura said preliminary investigations indicate that the bus driver failed to observe level crossing regulations.

“The accident occurred when the driver of the bus failed to observe level crossing rules, which require drivers to stop and check for oncoming trains before proceeding,” said Kunambura.

According to the railway company, nine passengers died at the scene including seven adults and two minors.

Twenty-five other passengers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Emergency services, including the police, ambulance personnel and the fire brigade were deployed to the scene and mounted a rescue operation.

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe informs the nation of a fatal collision involving one of its trains and a bus at a level crossing in Chiredzi this morning,” Kunambura said.

He expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic event. We also wish speedy recovery to the injured passengers,” he said.

The accident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety and compliance with level crossing regulations in Zimbabwe.

Kunambura urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to safety procedures at railway crossings.

“We would also like to urge all motorists to strictly observe level crossing regulations to avoid loss of lives and injuries,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident saying investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing and further details will be communicated.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at 0843 hours this morning along Mbizi Road in Triangle, Masvingo Province when Makuku Bus traveling from Chikombedzi to Masvingo collided with a goods train at a rail-level crossing. Nine people are confirmed dead while 26 victims were injured. More details will be availed soon as police officers are still attending to the accident,” said the ZRP