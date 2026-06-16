Two Men in Court Over Alleged US$30m Mining Claims Scam

By Judith Nyuke

Two Bulawayo miners have been brought before the Harare Magistrates’ Court after allegedly defrauding DGL Finance Limited of US$30 million in assets.

John Farley Pietersen and Mark Johnstone appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Jesse Kufa charged with two counts of fraud.

They were granted US$500 bail each, and the matter was remanded to 24 July 2026.

​The complainant in this matter is DGL Finance Limited, a company duly incorporated in Mauritius. DGL Finance was the sole lawful shareholder of All Aflame Marketing (Private) Limited, holding 170 ordinary shares.

In turn, All Aflame is the lawful holder of expansive mining claims in Filabusi, known as the Royal Family claims.

​The company is represented by David Peter Easterbrook, who was employed by All Aflame Marketing (Pvt) Ltd as an executive director.

Easterbrook is also a complainant in his personal capacity, having been unlawfully removed as a director alongside Allan Brent Dolan.

​The State outlines that both accused persons were applicants in High Court matter HC 5655/25, where All Aflame Marketing (Private) Limited was listed among six respondents.

​Acting in common purpose to unlawfully prejudice the complainants, the pair reportedly hatched a plan to serve the court application documents at 105 Plumtree Road, Bulawayo.

They allegedly did so despite knowing this was no longer the correct address. On 15 August 2025, the Sheriff of the High Court had already issued a return of service under case number HCH 3656/25 advising them that the company no longer occupied those premises.

Furthermore, the accused were reportedly well aware that All Aflame’s current address for service was 3 Wolverhampton Road, Donnington, Bulawayo having previously served them with a summons at that correct location.

​Due to this intentional misdirection, the accused allegedly falsely represented to the High Court of Zimbabwe that they had validly served the company.

By doing so, they intended for the High Court to treat the application as unopposed, allowing it to be determined in the absence of the lawful directors.

​Consequently, the High Court reportedly acted on this misrepresentation and granted a default judgment.

This judgment awarded the accused a 57.45% shareholding in All Aflame Marketing, directly prejudicing DGL Finance Limited, David Easterbrook and Allan Dolan.

​The State further alleges that, furthering their fraudulent intent, the two used High Court order 5655/25 (dated 5 February 2026) to approach the Registrar of Companies.

They allegedly falsely informed the Registrar that directors David Peter Easterbrook and Allan Brent Dolan had resigned on 13 May 2026 and that they were now the rightful owners and directors of the company.

​The accused reportedly knew the court order had been obtained fraudulently and anticipated that the Registrar would rely on their misrepresentation. As a result, the accused were listed as the new directors, while Easterbrook and Dolan were removed on the false pretext of resignation.

​When making this representation, the accused allegedly knew that Easterbrook and Dolan had never resigned, and that the High Court order neither ordered nor mentioned their removal.

Through these fraudulent acts, the accused caused the complainants to suffer the loss of the company and its assets, valued at US$30 million.