Churches Must Respect Gospel Artists – Baba Harare

By Elishamai Ziumbwa

Musician Baba Harare has urged churches and gospel promoters to bring greater professionalism and accountability to the gospel music industry warning that exploitation is holding back both the ministry and artists’ livelihoods.

In a statement on Facebook, the artist born Braveman Chizvino reflected on his year-long shift from secular to gospel performances.

While he described the spiritual rewards as fulfilling, he admitted the transition had exposed him to serious financial and professional challenges.

He cautioned aspiring gospel artists against relying solely on church events for income.

“From a ministerial perspective, gospel concerts are powerful. But from a business perspective, it’s a different story. I would not advise any upcoming artist to rely exclusively on gospel shows,” he said.

Baba Harare cited a recent church engagement where he performed without a fee requesting only US$200 for fuel and expenses.

He claims he was met with ridicule and hostility when he followed up on the agreement.

“This is not Kingdom behaviour. If we want the gospel genre to grow and stand strong, we must treat gospel artists with dignity and fairness,” he said.

The musician contrasted his experiences with the secular music scene where he says he has never faced payment disputes.

He warned that the gospel industry risks stagnation if churches and promoters continue to exploit artists.

“This is not just singing. It is ministry, but it is also a business,” he added calling on churches to honour contracts and on citizens to support the gospel ministry more broadly.