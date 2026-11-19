Zimbabwe is producing just 1.6 million tonnes of cement annually against national demand of 2.5 million tonnes, a shortfall that has fuelled supply shortages and pushed up prices, the Government has said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu told the National Assembly on Wednesday that although the country had the capacity to produce 3.6 million tonnes annually, manufacturers were operating well below their potential.

He was responding to concerns raised by legislator Pupurai Togarepi over the availability and affordability of cement and fertiliser, amid reports of depleted stocks at major hardware retailers.

“The domestic industry has an installed capacity of 3.6 million metric tonnes per annum against current output, or actual output, of 1.6 million metric tonnes per annum,” Ndlovu said.

He attributed the production deficit to operational challenges, including maintenance shutdowns, shortages of clinker and logistical constraints.

The minister said cement shortages were particularly pronounced during the festive season and summer months when construction activity traditionally increases.

He said manufacturers often scheduled maintenance during the same peak period, further reducing supplies when demand was highest.

Zimbabwe’s annual cement consumption has more than doubled from approximately one million tonnes in 2018 to an estimated 2.5 million tonnes this year, driven by increased construction activity, road rehabilitation, dam projects and residential developments.

“The Second Republic has witnessed a sustained construction boom across the country which has seen a remarkable increase in national demand,” he said.

Ndlovu said Government market surveys had established that most major formal hardware distributors had exhausted their stocks, while deliveries from manufacturers remained limited.

Although cement was still available through smaller suppliers, consumers were increasingly facing higher prices.

To address the shortage, Government has issued import licences covering 603,400 tonnes of cement since January 2026 to supplement domestic production.

The minister said authorities were also engaging Treasury to consider temporarily removing the surtax on imported cement as part of efforts to improve supply and ease price pressures.

“Firstly, we have engaged Treasury to consider the removal of surtax on cement,” he said.

Government is also engaging local manufacturers to stagger maintenance shutdowns to prevent several major producers from suspending operations simultaneously.

The measures come as Zimbabwe’s construction sector faces growing pressure to meet demand for building materials amid an expanding pipeline of infrastructure and housing projects.