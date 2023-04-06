CID Stores Officers In Court For Stealing US$158K

Two officers from the CID Stores Business have been charged with theft and appeared in court on Wednesday. Addmore Musiza and Tafara Machokoto, stationed at CID Stores and Business, complained to the court that they were heavily assaulted during their apprehension and demanded medical attention.

They also called on the state to investigate the alleged assault.

The state’s case is that the two officers, along with their accomplice Cornwell Jokonia, who is still at large, were investigating a case involving the theft of $150,000 from Susan Jiri.

The trio was led to Matapi flats in Mbare to recover the stolen money, which was hidden in a 25-litre bucket. Instead of returning the money as recovered property, the two accused persons shared the money among themselves.

According to the allegations, they then took Edward Munodawafa to court, claiming they did not recover any money. Acting on a tip-off, CID homicide detectives arrested the duo and recovered $56,000 from Musiza, which he had hidden underground in a maize field 400 meters from his homestead.

The detectives also found $22,000 from Machokoto, which he had given to his aunt in Aspindale Park, Harare.

During the court proceedings, it was also revealed that the two accused persons were facing assault charges. The duo was remanded in custody, with Magistrate Stanford Mambanje hearing the matter.