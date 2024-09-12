Cimas CEO Calls for Safer Cycling Infrastructure Ahead of Wellness Event

Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Officer, Vuli Ndlovu, has urged the Harare City Council to invest in safer cycling infrastructure as urban roads become increasingly congested.

His call comes ahead of the second edition of the Pedal-2-Wellness cycling event, which will take place on September 21 at Borrowdale Office Park.

The event, organized by iGo, Cimas Health Group’s wellness division, promotes both physical fitness and awareness of drug and substance abuse.

“Cycling is not just about getting from one place to another, it is about enhancing our overall wellbeing. As more people choose to cycle, we can collectively work towards a healthier, greener, and more sustainable future,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu highlighted the urgent need for the city council to develop cycling lanes and proper signage to make roads safer for cyclists.

He stressed that cycling could significantly contribute to reducing traffic congestion and lowering carbon emissions but highlighted that these benefits can only be fully realized with proper infrastructure in place.

“Apart from offering remarkable benefits for physical health, cycling offers a safer and more environmentally friendly mode of transport. However, to fully realize these benefits, our city council must invest in infrastructure that ensures the safety of cyclists on the road,” Ndlovu said.

The upcoming Pedal-2-Wellness event, which is expected to draw more than 400 participants, is part of Cimas’s broader commitment to promoting health and wellness in Zimbabwean society.

This year’s event will be held under the theme, “Pedal against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.”

Cyclists of all skill levels, from elite riders to children, are welcome to participate, with different routes and distances designed to accommodate all ages.

Registration is available online, with fees set at US$5 for elite and social cyclists. Children under the age of 13 can join for free.

Ndlovu urged participants to gear up for the event: “I urge cyclists to bring their helmets and bikes to Pedal against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Chikurubi Psychiatric Unit to support mental health causes.

