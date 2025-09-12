Cimas Marks 80 Years with New Media Awards to Promote Public Health

By Shalom Shawurwa

Cimas Health Group has launched a new set of media awards to celebrate journalism that raises awareness about health as the organisation marks its 80th anniversary.

Unveiling the Cimas @80 Media Awards in Harare, Cimas Chief Executive Officer Vuli Ndlovu said the initiative reflects the group’s shift from being seen mainly as a claims-paying insurer to a champion of wellness.

“We want to be known for inspiring healthier communities. It’s about making sure our people live longer, happier, healthier lives,” Ndlovu said

The awards will recognise journalists whose reporting contributes to healthier lifestyles and improved health outcomes across the country.

Cimas said its decade-long Integrated Health Office (IHO) programme has already played a key role in tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer which now pose a greater threat to members than infectious diseases.

The health group has a long track record of expanding services in response to national needs from investing in laboratories in the 1980s after private pathologists disinvested, to launching dialysis services in the 1990s and providing additional healthcare options during the country’s hyperinflation crisis in the 2000s.

“At all those times, sometimes you need a steady hand that sees you through, and that is what Cimas has been able to provide,” Ndlovu said.

Cimas says the new awards will not only honour the media’s role in public health but also encourage stronger partnerships to inspire healthier communities for the future.