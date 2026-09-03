Stanbic Bank Sponsors CUT Students With Full Educational Support

Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, has handed over laptops to five students from the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) as part of its five-year scholarship fund targeted at students who require financial support to pursue university education.

In addition to the laptops, the five students will each receive full tuition, accommodation, and meals for the standard duration of their respective programmes, enabling them to focus entirely on their studies.

The handover follows the launch of the scholarship fund at the institution in March and sees three female students and two male students, who are orphaned or come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, having their educational needs fully catered for throughout the duration of their studies.

Stanbic Bank Acting Head of Public Sector, Monalisa Sigauke said the scholarships demonstrate the Standard Bank Group subsidiary’s commitment to playing its part in bridging the gap between industry and the education sector.

“We’re delighted to be back here again to fulfil our commitment to supporting learning, innovation, research and the development of our future leaders. At Stanbic Bank, we believe that education is one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth and social transformation,” said Sigauke.

She said Stanbic Bank recognises that access to technology in today’s digital world is no longer a luxury but a necessity, adding that digital tools enable students to access information, develop practical skills, conduct research, collaborate effectively and compete in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Sigauke said Stanbic Bank remains committed to supporting national development through meaningful partnerships with institutions that are shaping the future of Zimbabwe.

“Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) has consistently played an important role in producing graduates equipped with the knowledge and skills required to drive innovation and industrialisation. Today’s handover of laptops reflects our commitment to investing in education and empowering young people with the tools they need to succeed. We trust that these laptops will enhance teaching and learning, improve access to digital resources, and support students in unlocking their full potential,” said Sigauke.

CUT Vice Chancellor, Professor Irvin Mpofu expressed gratitude for the assistance from Stanbic Bank, saying the donation came at a time when the institution had adopted a policy to embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all modules after recognising that AI has relevance to every discipline.

Prof Mpofu noted that the most important tool for implementing, utilising and developing AI is a laptop; hence, the donation was timely, particularly for financially disadvantaged students.

“We are deeply grateful to be recognised by Stanbic Bank, one of the leading banks in the region, through the strengthening of our partnership, the provision of scholarships and the donation of laptops to facilitate digital inclusion for our students. On behalf of the students, we would like to sincerely thank Stanbic Bank for sponsoring this programme,” said Prof Mpofu.

The donation by Stanbic Bank brings the total number of university students benefiting from the initiative to 42, drawn from Manicaland, Midlands, Matabeleland and Mashonaland West provinces since the programme was introduced five years ago.

Other students who have benefited from the initiative are from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Matabeleland, Africa University (AU) and Midlands State University (MSU).