College Students, Staff Arrested For Breaching Lockdown Rules

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 36 students and nine staff members for conducting lessons in breach of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The arrested students and staff members were from a college called ZMC which operates in the Central Business district of Harare.

According to the police, the arrest came after a tip off from the public that the college was ignoring the lockdown regulations and keep going on with the school lessons which are on hold.

“The ZRP applauds the public for supplying credible information which goes a long way in fighting crime. Police in Harare acted on a tip off & arrested 36 students & 09 staff members at ZMC College for conducting lessons in violation of Covid-19 protocols,” said the police.

Meanwhile, the police also warned Shebeen operators who continue to sell liquor in breach of lockdown regulations.

This follows the arrest of two people at a shebeen in Mucheke, Masvingo on 21 August 2021.

In Masvingo again, police arrested Richard Musindo (50) after he was found selling liquor at Lagoon night club at around 2300 hours on 23 August 2021.

“Shebeen operators are warned that the law will take its course without fail,” the police said.