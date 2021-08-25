New SAA takes off Sep 23

SAA released a statement this afternoon saying its first flights will be on September 23.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, August 26. SAA says Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemptions will be available from Monday, September 6.

The national carrier says it will, in its “initial phase”, operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo, and more destinations will be added to the route network as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions.

Thomas Kgololo, Interim CEO, said there was a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as it prepared for take-off.

