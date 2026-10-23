Comesa Business Council Hails Zimbabwe for Best Business Forum

The COMESA Business Council has commended the Zimbabwean Government for the successful 19th COMESA Business Forum which has been described as the most successful to date.

In its formal adoption of the landmark COMESA Business Declaration 2026, agreed by regional business leaders during the Harare gathering on October 19 and 20, on the margins of the 25th COMESA Summit, the regional business community hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe for hosting the Business Forum, the COMESA Green Industry Connect, and the COMESA Multi-Sectoral Trade Exhibition.

“Congratulating His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the Government and people of Zimbabwe for hosting the Forum, the COMESA Green Industry Connect and the COMESA Multi-Sectoral Trade Exhibition,” the CBC said.

The CBC showered praises on co-conveners ZimTrade and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, along with the COMESA Secretariat and partner institutions, for delivering what delegates called one of the most successful editions of the forum to date.

The multi-sectoral trade exhibition had over 150 exhibitors from over eight countries exhibiting, one of the largest participation by exhibitors and foreign countries for COMESA.

“Further expressing our gratitude to the COMESA Secretariat, COMESA Institutions, co-conveners ZimTrade and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), and all partners and sponsors for their support in delivering one of the most successful editions of the Forum, marked by high-level engagement, strategic regional and international partnerships and a vibrant exhibition of regional and national enterprises, in advancement of a business-led regional integration agenda,” the CBC said in its declaration .

The business forum was characterized by high-level engagements, new strategic international partnerships, and a vibrant multi-sectoral showcase of regional and national enterprises.

The successful hosting of the Harare summit placed Zimbabwe as a growing hub for regional trade dialogue and industrial cooperation.